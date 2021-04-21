DUFFIELD, VA - Clyde “Woody” Minnich, 70, of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Three Bells United Methodist Church with Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. Jim Gates will be providing the music.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic we request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Three Bells United Methodist Church, 308 Fugate Street, Duffield, VA 24244 in Woody’s memory.
An online guest register is available for the Minnich family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
