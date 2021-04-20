DUFFIELD, VA - Clyde “Woody” Minnich, 70, of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Woody was born on January 22, 1951 in Sullivan County, TN to the late Ruth (Smallwood) Minnich. He was also preceded in death by his cousin, Garvey “Carter” Smallwood.
He was the last remaining member from his family.
Woody loved his church family and friends. He spent most of his life doing missionary work for Three Bells United Methodist Church and in the Duffield community.
His survivors include his church family; special friends, Norma and Emily; along with his fur baby, Tink.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Three Bells United Methodist Church with Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. Jim Gates will be providing the music.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic we request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Three Bells United Methodist Church, 308 Fugate Street, Duffield, VA 24244 in Woody’s memory.
