WISE, VA – Clyde Rodney Williams, 75, passed away unexpectedly at his family home in the Hurricane section of Wise on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Rod was born in Benham, Kentucky and spent part of his childhood in Wise, Virginia. The family moved to Michigan when he was a child.
Rod had a Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan and a PHD from Michigan State. He taught for many years at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw Michigan as well as several years at the University of Michigan. He lived in Ann Arbor Michigan for many years.
Rod had been enjoying a book club with some old friends via Zoom for the past few months. He also enjoyed playing bridge with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Carol Sue Gilbert.
Surviving are a sister, Sandra Williams, of the Hurricane section of Wise, VA; two brothers, Robert Williams and Richard Williams of Petaluma, CA; niece, Margaret Hamilton and husband David; nephew, Steve Gilbert, all of Roanoke, VA; great-niece, Emily Hamilton of Washington DC; a great-nephew, Andrew Hamilton of Roanoke, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All services will be private.
