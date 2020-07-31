CHURCH HILL - Clyde Robert “Bob” Mullins, 89 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Clyde attended Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church. He retired from the Kingsport Press following 38 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley and Elizabeth Clark Mullins and 2 brothers.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Lawson Mullins; daughter, Debbie Mullins; son, Keith Mullins; sisters, Ella Mae Ladd (Jack), Shirley Barrett (Deedie) and Betsy Lou Sexton (Bill); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Ross Camp Ground Cemetery with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
