BLOUNTVILLE - Clyde Myers Hicks, age 78, of Blountville, TN, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VAMC unexpectedly of a heart attack. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, the fourth of six sons of the late Walter and Rose Hicks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll, Bill, Russell and Jim Hicks; and three brothers-in-law, John Moser, Albert Adams, and Roy Adams.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Hicks; daughter, Melinda (Tammi); son, Michael; brother, Phil (Betty) Hicks; brother and sisters-in-law, Carl Mullins (DeeDee), Louise Hicks, Evelyn Hicks-Cohn, Joyce Moser, Inge Adams, and Chris Adams; grandchildren, Makayla and Cayden Hicks, Seth, Madison, Lillian and Brodie Singer; great granddaughter, Sabrina Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.

