KINGSPORT - Clyde E. Larkins, Jr., 73, of Kingsport, died Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Tim Price officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Clyde E. Larkins, Jr.