MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinkead Community Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the upkeep at Kinkead Community Cemetery, c/o of James G. McCracken, 1037 Hampton Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
