MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House. He was born in Hawkins County, where he resided all his life. He was a farmer and attended several of the local Baptist churches.
Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander and Sarah Virginia Cox McCracken; sisters, Elizabeth Sivert, Mary Pyle and Lucille Bellamy; brothers, Clarence, Dave and Howard McCracken; several nieces and nephews and a special long-time friend, Wayne Bland.
He is survived by a special nephew, James G. and wife Leona McCracken, along with several other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinkead Community Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the upkeep at Kinkead Community Cemetery, c/o of James G. McCracken, 1037 Hampton Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.
