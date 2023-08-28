CHURCH HILL - Clyde Elhew Ramey, who lived in Church Hill, TN, gained his heavenly reward on Friday, August 25th, 2023, at the age of 86.
Clyde was born on January 29th, 1937, in Scott County, Va, to the late Jerome and Flarabelle Ramey.
Mr. Ramey was a long-time resident of Church Hill, Tn. He was a devoted member of the New Testament Church of Jesus Christ and served as minister of the gospel for sixty years. Clyde's hobbies were drinking Sprite, mowing lawns, fishing, flea markets, and playing the crane machines.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Flarabelle and Jerome Ramey; his sister Mabel Ramey; his brother John Ramey; his first wife Leonia Ramey; and his grandson, Brandon Ramey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Pamela Irene Ramey; as well as his children, Darlene (David) Laster, Mike (Wanda) Ramey, Randy (Robin) Ramey, Danny (Roxanne) Ramey, and Sandy (Charles) McCloud; He also had three stepchildren, Tammy Pratt, Scott Pratt, and Kevin Pratt; and brothers, George Ramey, Orville Ramey, R.C. Ramey; and sister, Sonja Sybert.
Clyde had 23 grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, at Trinity Memorial. Afterward, there will be a funeral service led by Brother Kevin Taylor, with special songs by Gate City UPC.
Following the funeral, at 2:00 p.m., there will be a graveside service at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens in Rogersville, Tennessee. Some of Clyde's close friends and family will be pallbearers, including Dusty Way, Cody Laster, Dustin Laster, Mack Ramey, Tyler Ramey, Chris Tester, Dylan Taylor, and Cayleb Catron. Honorary pallbearers will be David Laster, Tim Laster, Scottie Smith, and Kaedon Kersey, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family wants to express their gratitude for the support, calls, prayers, and care they have received during this difficult time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
