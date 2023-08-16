CHURCH HILL – Clyde Duane Brummitt, 76, passed away at his home on August 14, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Clyde retired from Quebecor Printing Hawkins as a Pressman in 2002 and later went to work for Fairway Ford where he drove their shuttle van for almost 17 years.
Clyde was a hard worker, a good husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all of us who loved him. He fought a long hard battle with cancer. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel.
He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Peggy McNutt Brummitt; parents, Charles, and Thelma Brummitt; sisters, Freda Cassidy, and Ella Kerns; and his brothers, Robert “Bob” and David Brummitt.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 26 years Denise Brummitt; sons, Paul Brummitt, and wife, Tana of Blountville, Jeff Brummitt of Nashville, and Jason Brake and wife, Melissa of Church Hill; grandchildren, Macy Brummitt of Church Hill, Madison Brummitt and wife Sara of Pella, Iowa, Morgan Shaffer and husband Michael of Okinawa, Japan, and Emily Brake of Church Hill; two special nieces, Allison Jenkins of DeLand, Florida, and Kayla Jenkins of Nashville.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aids of Caris Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. We would also like to thank Dr. David Morin, Dr. Jeffrey Hunt, Dr. Dallas Shone, Dr. Brian Shaffer, and Shane Daniell for their care of Clyde while he was sick.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5 – 7 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mount Carmel. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.