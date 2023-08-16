CHURCH HILL – Clyde Duane Brummitt, 76, passed away at his home on August 14, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Clyde retired from Quebecor Printing Hawkins as a Pressman in 2002 and later went to work for Fairway Ford where he drove their shuttle van for almost 17 years.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you