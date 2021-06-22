CHURCH HILL – On June 20th, Clyde C. Craddock, Jr. went to be with the Lord after a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service will be at held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 1609 Goshen Valley Road, or anytime at the residence. Per his request a covered dish is optional, just come and rejoice his memory.
To leave an online message for the Craddock family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Craddock family.