CHURCH HILL – On June 20th, Clyde C. Craddock, Jr. went to be with the Lord after a brief battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Clyde Craddock, Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Beulah & Woodrow Arnold; brothers, Billie Gene, and Jackie Alvin Craddock.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Blanch (Arnold) Craddock, daughters, Michelle Aistrop (Mike), Lindsay Slemp (Tim); son, Michael Craddock (Tanita); grandsons, Hunter Aistrop (Kellie), Payton Arnold (Alex), and Cole Craddock, one great grandson, Sutton Aistrop; special brother-in-law (Son), Joel Arnold (Johnna); sister, Elizabeth, Fenno (Charlie); brother, Don Craddock (Pam); brother-in-law, Curtis Arnold (Shirley); sister-in-law, Sue Bacon (Bob); several nieces and nephews and a host of young men and ladies who called him pappaw.
There isn’t enough paper to explain who he was, and he will always be in our hearts. He had a host of friends and family who loved him and will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life service will be at held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 1609 Goshen Valley Road, or anytime at the residence. Per his request a covered dish is optional, just come and rejoice his memory.
