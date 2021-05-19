KINGSPORT - Cloudous Stissel, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the residence of his niece. Born in Big Stone Gap, VA on October 10, 1939, a son of the late M.P. and Beatrice Mullins Stissel, he has resided in this area most of his life. He attended Ketron High School. Cloudous married Katheryn Mae Griffith in 1959. He retired form J.A. Street Associates following 20 years of service. Cloudous was a member of Eagle’s Club. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, pop, papaw, and friend who loved camping, being with his family, joking, and laughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Mae Griffith Stissel, 2019; sister, Geraldine Poe; and brother, Carl Stissel.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Overbay of Kingsport; son, Bobby Stissel and wife Darlene of Kingsport; four grandchildren, Anthony Overbay, Natasha Cradic, Brandon Wade Stissel, and Shauna Jones; three great-grandchildren, Dennie Henson, Kyler Cradic, and Kura Queen; and two great-great grandchildren, Remi Henson and Oakley Henson; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Macy.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the chapel with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Special music provided by Jerry Taylor.
Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses.