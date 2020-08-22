CHURCH HILL - Clora R. Ferrell, 86, of Church Hill TN went to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2020 at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab after declining Health issues.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Christian Bend Cemetery with Rev. Jack Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Ferrell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Ferrell family.