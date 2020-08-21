The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore. -Psalm 121:8 (KJV)
CHURCH HILL - Clora R. Ferrell, 86, of Church Hill TN went to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2020 at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab after declining Health issues.
Clora was born in Hawkins County TN and lived all of her life in Church Hill, TN. She was an active member of Christian Bend Freewill Baptist Church, and then Goshen Valley Freewill Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her health would not allow her to do so.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl W. Ferrell; mother and father, Robert V. and Minnie L (Cradic) Scism; brother, Hobert V. Scism; brother, James Scism; daughter-in-law, Connie (Stein) Ferrell; mother and father-in-law, Lon and Mary (Davis) Ferrell; several nephews and one niece, several brother and sister-in-laws.
Clora is survived by her sons, David Ferrell (Christina), Wally Ferrell (Suzanne), and Stephen Ferrell; daughter, Joy Ferrell Crigger (Dennis); grandchildren, Pat Ferrell, T.C. Ferrell, Michael Ferrell, Katie Ferrell, PO1, CTT1 Juliana R. Crigger, and Joel K. Crigger; 3 great grandchildren, sister-in-laws, Virgie Blizzard Ferrell, Helen Helton Ferrell, and Hilda Ferrell Atwara; brother-in-law, Raymond and wife Pam Ferrell; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Christian Bend Cemetery with Rev. Jack Morelock officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center for their dedication and care.
To leave an online message for the Ferrell family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Ferrell family.