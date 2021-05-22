SURGOINSVILLE - Clora Bass 85, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home. She was born in Hawkins County to the late Luther and Virgie Skelton. Clora attended school in Surgoinsville and later went on to work as a cook for the Hawkins County School System. She was a devoted member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Clora was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Bass; sisters, Elvia Phipps, Bonnie Ward, and Doris Miller.
Survivors include her son, Rodney Bass and wife Patti; grandson, Gabriel Bass; sister, Yvonne Eidson and husband John; step-grandson, Matthew Reed; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Donnie Anderson officiating.
Graveside services will follow at the Surgoinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gideon’s International at 609 E. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Bass family.