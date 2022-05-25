JOHNSON CITY - Clinton Hill, 62, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, (423)282-1521.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 1:38 pm
