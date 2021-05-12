Clint Aaron Norris, age 44, son of Aaron and Vicki Norris, passed away unexpectedly at Holston Valley Medical Center on Monday, May 10, 2021 surrounded by his family. Clint graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1995. After high School he attended Walters State Community College on a baseball scholarship. Since that time he worked construction and would often umpire and referee little league games. Clint was a loving son, brother, and friend. Through his loving spirit, his life had a tremendous impact on those around him.
Though Clint struggled with addiction in his adult years, he was so thoughtful and kind to others. He had such a sweet soul, would listen without judgment better than anyone and no one could make you laugh quite like Clint could. You would often see him on the sidelines cheering on his nieces and nephews or running around the yard playing with them. We've heard from so many people how much they loved his “bear hugs” and seeing his smile. His absence is already being felt by those who loved him.
Clint was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Norris; maternal grandfather, Jim Kiss; and paternal grandfathers, Bobby Maddox and John Norris.
He is survived by his son, Connor Winegar; parents, Aaron and Vicki Norris; maternal grandmother, Stella Kiss; paternal grandmother, Gladys Maddox; brother, Steve Crisp (Penny); sister, Holly Mears (Amy); brother, Lucas Norris (Tara); brother, Ben Norris (Cera); several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
It was important to Clint to make sure people knew how he felt about them. In honor of him, please take the time today to let people know you love them. If you are struggling with addiction, please get help. It is a disease and treatment is available. We have to be willing to talk about addiction to find a solution. SAMHSA National Helpline 1-800-662-4357.
A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 14th at 3:00 with President David Golden officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Norris, Ben Norris, Steve Crisp, Josh Mears, Ethan Norris, Trevor Williams, and Shannon Painter.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bloomingdale Optimist Club, a volunteer organization that provides service to children in our local community. Donations can be mailed to: Bloomingdale Optimist ℅ Angela Minnick. PO Box 3661 Kingsport, TN 37664 or you can call 423-967-9811.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.