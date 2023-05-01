CONWAY, SC - Clifton Rhea Ferrell, 50, left his earthly home on April 26, 2023 at the Conway Medical Center, Conway, SC after a brief illness. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Virgil and Judy Ferrell on October 30, 1972. Clifton's family is thankful he was able to be an organ donor and give the gift of life to many others in need through Sharing Hope, MUSC, Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Lee Ferrell, grandparents, Orbin and Naomi Ferrell, Hillary and Beulah Robinette. He is survived by his mother, Judy Robinette Ferrell, Myrtle Beach, SC; brothers, Bradford Ferrell, Myrtle Beach, SC. Brother and brother-in-law, Travis Ferrell and Andy Guthrie, Frederick, MD. Aunts, Ruth Robinette, Greeneville, TN and Ann Ferrell, Knoxville, TN; Uncle and Aunt Norman and Helen Ferrell, Newnan, GA. Lots and lots of wonderful cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from Noon until 1:00PM at the Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church, Hwy 70, Rogersville, TN with services following at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at the Everhart Cemetery, Greeneville, TN. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate, please send to Teresa Martin, 13190 Lonesome Pine Trail, Greeneville, TN 37745 for the upkeep of the Everhart Cemetery.