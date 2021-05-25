MOUNT CARMEL- Clifton Ray Stanley, born July 1st, 1945, passed at his home in Mount Carmel, Tennessee on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Cheryl, along with daughter Trena Hall (Jack); son Marty Stanley (Elana); daughter Melanie Stanley; granddaughter Brianna Duncombe (Ken), and grandsons Caleb Stanley and Sean Hall. Also surviving Clifton are his sisters, Linda Henopp (Jack), Portia Gothier, Jan Stanley, Kathy Brehm (Lyle), Sheri Cassel (Jim), Vanessa Gillespie (Ernie), Dana Williamson, and brother Lester Stanley (Amanda), along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by son Galen Stanley, parents Eugene and Marie Stanley, and brother Clayton Stanley. Clifton was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Tennessee Electric Company in 2012 after more than 20 years and always kept his time filled with camping and travel, racing, and automobiles, and caring for his home and lawn.
Visitation followed by a brief service with Brother Gary Blackburn officiating will be conducted from 10AM-12PM on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry, Kentucky, along with military graveside services at the Stanley Cemetery, Stratton Fork in Canada, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pall bearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, KY is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at rerogersfh.com.