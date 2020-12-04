KINGSPORT - Clifton Gary Cooper, 86, husband the late of Shirley Chapman Cooper of Kingsport, TN, died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Steven and Lillie Crawford Cooper.
Mr. Cooper was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served as an electrical technician. A graduate of Parker High School, after his time in service, he was project manager for Davis Electrical/IEC of Greenville, from where he retired. In 1994, he moved to Kingsport, TN. An active tennis player up until four years ago, Cliff was a member of a seniors' tennis league in Kingsport. His beloved poodle companion is Teddy, who never left his side. He loved his family, fishing, NASCAR and football.
He is survived by son, Neil Cooper (Sondra); daughter Susan Allen (Brad); grandchildren Amber Cooper; Alex Clark (Sean), and Allen Whitehead (Katie); and sister Gloria Cisson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Sean Allen; brothers, Steve Cooper, Sr. and Robert Cooper; and sisters, Eloise Reece and Judy Cooper.
The funeral service was held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis research Foundation at www.ipffoudation.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.