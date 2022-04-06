KINGSPORT - Clifton Franklin, 77, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. Born in Kingsport, he had retired from the construction business. Clifton loved the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Georgia Franklin; sons, Cliff Franklin and wife Nancy, James Franklin and wife Sharon, Steven Franklin and wife Jessica; seven grandchildren, Chass, Brooke, Lily, Brandi, Angus, Devin, Steven; eight great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Declan, Jaden, Joe, Natalie, Axton, Tanzell, Nene; two sisters, Patricia Graham, Carolyn Adams and husband Tommy; one brother, William Franklin and wife Liz; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 8th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following visitation, with Evangelist Robbie Shaffer and Preacher Rex McMurray officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9th at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family.
