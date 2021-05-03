BIG STONE GAP, VA - Clifford Summers, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence.
He was born and lived most of his life in Illinois and had lived in Big Stone Gap since 2010. He was very proud that he served his country in the Korean War, as a member of the U. S. Army. He retired from the Swift Meat Processing Co., Chicago, Ill., after 29 years of service.
He was of Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Ford; his parents, Robert and Grace Summers; siblings, Robert Summers, Homer Summers, Floyd Summers, Doris Summers, Juanita Young and Ruby Summers; and a special nephew, Kevin Young.
Clifford is survived by his special caregiver, Trudy Quiroz, Big Stone Gap; two grandchildren; two nieces, Mary Jones and Kimberly Thornton; and a special friend, Josh Johnson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum, E. Spring St., Big Stone Gap, with Greg Townsend, Minister officiating. Military rites, by local D. A. V. and V. F. W. posts and the Virginia National Guard Honors Team, will be accorded just prior to the service. The family and friends are asked to meet at the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum by 10:50am on Wednesday.
Mr. Summers will be laid to rest in the cemetery following the service.
