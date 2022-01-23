“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
CHURCH HILL – Clifford Light was born April 16, 1942 and passed into everlasting life on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Clifford Light was born in Hawkins County to Chester Light, Sr. and Sarah Smith Light both preceded him in death, as well as two sisters, Betsy Light, Rogersville, TN; Lorene Hartsock, Emmett, Idaho and two brothers, Chester Light, Jr. and James Light both of Rogersville, TN.
He is survived by his best friend and cherished wife of 43 year, Linda Light. He is also survived by a daughter: Vicki Wright, and children, Chelsi, Autumn and David. Son: Jeff Hill (Donna) and children; Chandler (Krista and great grandbaby, Eden), Chloe, Olivia, and Eli. Also surviving are his sisters: Nella Mae Phillips and Emma Jean both of Rogersville, TN, one aunt, Margie Ramey and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Clifford was employed at AFG Industries for more than twenty-five years but was forced to retire early due to health issues. He loved fishing and camping anywhere; but, especially on Watauga Lake and spent many days and hours with his AFG fishing buddy and close friend Jimmy Lane. Clifford loved spending time on “the farm” where he found peace and enjoyed the memories of his time spent there as long as his health permitted.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Ridgeview Baptist Church. Family and friends will gather after the service at the Roc (Ridgeview Outreach Center) for refreshments.
“Dear Friends and Family please do not cry for me this day my spirit is free.” – Clifford
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Clifford.
To leave an online message for the Light family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
