“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
CHURCH HILL – Clifford Light was born April 16, 1942 and passed into everlasting life on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Ridgeview Baptist Church. Family and friends will gather after the service at the Roc (Ridgeview Outreach Center) for refreshments.
“Dear Friends and Family please do not cry for me this day my spirit is free.” – Clifford
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Clifford.
