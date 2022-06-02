HILTONS, VA – Clifford “Jack” Parker, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home.
Jack was a Lay leader at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Joan Parker; parents, Everett and Ruby Parker.
Survivors include his sons, Daryl (Connie) Parker and Tracy Parker; grandchildren, Darren (Heather) Parker, Mason Parker, Jeff (Cassondra) Hensley, Jennifer Hensley and Paige McCroskey; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Glen (Gladi) Parker; former daughter-in-law, Millie McCroskey.
In keeping with Jack’s wishes, he will be cremated, and private family inurnment services will be conducted at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laken Baker, home health nurse, Michelle Lynch, home health aide, all the people at MSA Home Health, MEOC and the VA doctors and nurses.
