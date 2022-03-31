ROGERSVILLE - Clifford Eugene Salyers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late Milburne and Tennessee Salyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Mesbie Salyers; and sister, Mary Ann.
Survivors include his loving son, Dwayne Salyers and wife, Teresa; daughter, Angela Atkins; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Salyers; and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be conducted Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 pm in New Life Cemetery in Rogersville with Rev. Luther Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.