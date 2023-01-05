MOUNT CARMEL – Clifford “Cliff” Simpson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Cliff was born on November 3, 1938, in Church Hill, TN to Floyd and Nina Simpson. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. He worked as a sales manager for Keebler Baking Company for more than 30 years before retiring. Cliff was a big sports fan and was always cheering on the Lady Vols Basketball team. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandkids.

