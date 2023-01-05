MOUNT CARMEL – Clifford “Cliff” Simpson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.
Cliff was born on November 3, 1938, in Church Hill, TN to Floyd and Nina Simpson. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. He worked as a sales manager for Keebler Baking Company for more than 30 years before retiring. Cliff was a big sports fan and was always cheering on the Lady Vols Basketball team. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Patsy Orrick Simpson; son, James Michael Simpson; and his brother, Garfield Simpson.
Cliff is survived by his daughter, Karen Simpson Cooper (Martin); grandchildren, Zachary Cooper, Isaac Cooper (Whitnee), Cole Cooper, and Claire Simpson; great-granddaughter, Avery Cooper; sisters, Betty Hensley, Juanita Williams, Patsy Dykes, Peggy Harold, and Ruth Lemmons; special niece and nephew, Debbie Snapp and Tim Simpson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.