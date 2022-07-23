Loving Mother and devoted Grandmother, Cleve Fletcher Parnell passed away on July 22, 2022 at her home in Pawleys Island, SC after a period of declining health surrounded by her family. Born on May 12, 1941 in Winston-Salem, NC to Cleve Stafford Wharton and Joseph Reid Fletcher, Cleve was preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband and best friend of forty-seven years, Thomas H. Parnell, Sr.

Of Baptist faith, Cleve grew up in Winston-Salem, graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School, and then attended St. Mary’s Junior College in Raleigh, NC for two years. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNC-G) in 1963. Employed by Eastman Chemical Company after graduation, Cleve met her husband Tom there and they married in 1966. As they moved around for Tom’s work at Eastman, they lived in Matawan, NJ for seven years and in Kingsport for more than forty years. One of the greatest joys of Cleve’s life was their family life, including their three children, Tom, Jr., Joe and Elizabeth (Liz), all born in Red Bank, New Jersey – but shortly thereafter converted to avid Tennessee VOLS fans.

