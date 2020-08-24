ROSE HILL, VA - Cleston (Bud) Fugate, age 78 passed away Sunday, August 23 at his home. His pleasures in life were going to church, gardening, listening to music and going to Wal-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Nina Fugate, sister, Freda Parkey and husband Max, brother Don and wife Ann, Brothers-in-law, Arnold Saylor and Bert Smith.
He is survived by four sisters, Lavada Fugate of the home, Shirley Ledford (Junior) of Jonesville, VA, Oneal Saylor, Rose Hill, VA and Mabel Smith of Ranson, WV, brother, Chester Fugate, special uncle Tevis Wilder (Donna) and special aunt, Jean Fletcher and a host of nieces, nephews and friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM Wednesday, August 26 in the R. S. Campbell Cemetery, Rose Hill, VA with Rev. Norman Clark and Rev. Tim Robinson officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 10:30AM on Wednesday to proceed to the cemetery.
The family request that those who wish to attend the services to please wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing at the graveside.
Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the family of Cleston (Bud) Fugate.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.robinettefuneralhomes.com