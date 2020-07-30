FAIRVIEW/DUFFIELD, VA - Cleo Taylor Darnell passed away peacefully at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Duffield, Va. on July 29, 2020. She was 85. Cleo was born October 20, 1934 to the late A.P. Taylor and Anna Lee Wolfe Taylor of Fairview, VA.
Cleo grew up in Fairview, Va. and earned her undergraduate degree at Radford Teacher College In Radford, Va. and later her masters in education from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. She spent several years as a first grade teacher in the Kingsport city school systems where she touched the lives of many young children. Cleo is most noted for her exceptional beauty, her quick wit and outgoing personality.
In addition to her parents Cleo is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Darnell Martin and her granddaughter Skylar Marie Blankenbeckler.
She is survived by her daughter Debi Darnell Blankenbecker and two sons Danny Darnell (Sherry) and Harold Darnell Jr. (Rhonda), and one brother, A.P (Pat) Taylor Jr. (Betty) and one nephew Alec Taylor (Bonnie). Cleo is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, cousins and other family members.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation for the exceptional care they gave Cleo during her time there.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM
Pallbearers are Elijah Darnell, Madelyn Darnell and other family members.
