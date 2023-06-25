CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mullins Cleek, 85, passed away on June 21, 2023 at her home.

She was the sixth child of the late Horrie and Mary Belle Tate Mullins. She was a 1955 graduate of Lynn View High School. She went to work for the local telephone company in 1955. She left in 1959 and had three sons. After nine years, she returned to the telephone company and retired from Sprint in 1997 with thirty-three years of service. She was a member of Faith Primitive Baptist Church in Kingsport. Her hobbies were bowling, cross stitching and jigsaw puzzles.

