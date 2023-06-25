CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mullins Cleek, 85, passed away on June 21, 2023 at her home.
She was the sixth child of the late Horrie and Mary Belle Tate Mullins. She was a 1955 graduate of Lynn View High School. She went to work for the local telephone company in 1955. She left in 1959 and had three sons. After nine years, she returned to the telephone company and retired from Sprint in 1997 with thirty-three years of service. She was a member of Faith Primitive Baptist Church in Kingsport. Her hobbies were bowling, cross stitching and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, J D Cleek; three sisters, Lorene Snapp, Freda Mullins, and Carolyn Leftwich; three brothers, Walter, Emory, and Wayne Mullins.
She is survived by three sons, Billy (Beverly), of Fall Branch, Dana (Lee) of Loudon, TN, and Kevin (Beverly), Cohutta, Ga; her sweet and loving grandchildren, Cody, Hayden, Benjamin Cleek, and Megan Wigginton; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Carter, and Karsyn Cleek.
She is further survived by sisters: Letha Mullins and June Begley, both of Kingsport; brother, Gene Mullins (Debra), Seattle, WA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 12 - 1pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A with a Burial and Committal Service will follow the funeral in the Garden of Love in East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Upper East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 | 865-521-0000