CHURCH HILL - Cleo Mildred " Millie" Peters, 81, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
