Cleo Iva Greene Cox, 101, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at NHC Kingsport. She was born on June 25, 1920 in Hancock County, TN to Henry S. and Beulah Stapleton Greene, the 3rd of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls. Cleo graduated from Hancock County High School, from Mars Hill Junior College in North Carolina, and from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. She was married to Bruce C. Cox from Pulaski, VA for 49 years and to Paul T. Brown of Fort Smith, Arkansas for 11. Cleo taught at Lynn Garden Elementary School for 37 years. She was a member of Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association and a lifetime member of the Parent Teacher Association. She and her husband, Bruce, developed Kilkenny Acres Subdivision, the first in the county with underground utilities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Bruce C. Cox, second husband, Paul T. Brown; and brothers, Ernest, Bill, Alf and Kyle.
Cleo is survived by 2 sisters, Ara Tess of St. Louis, Missouri and Kay J. Adams of Blountville; several nieces and nephews; and extended family Dannie and Jan Jones of Kingsport.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. David Phillips officiating.
