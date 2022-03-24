ROGERSVILLE - Cleo Henard Pinkston, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Pinkston family.