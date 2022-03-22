ROGERSVILLE - Cleo Henard Pinkston, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Cleo was owner/operator of Pinkston Pallets for 62 years. She was a charter member of Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Cleo was preceded in death by her husband Don Pinkston, son Jerry Pinkston, infant son Don Pinkston, parents A.E. and Maggie Hazel Price Henard, sister Thelma Price, brothers Clifford Henard, Otis Henard and Ross Henard.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Southern and husband Bill, son Terry Pinkston, daughter-in-law Tina Pinkston all of Rogersville, grandchildren Ellie Southern, Maggie Southern, Chris Pinkston and wife Patti, Alli Pinkston, Brandie McCracken and husband Luke, Jacob Pinkston and Bailey Pinkston, great-grandson Eli McCracken, sister Helen Greene, sister-in-law Lou Henard both of Rogersville, several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to Callie Peterson and Lindsey Riley for their constant care of Cleo.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 8:00 P.M., Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Highland Cemetery.
