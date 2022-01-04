LINDEN - Joe Graham, 86, of Linden, TN, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 2, 2022, after a period of declining health. Joe was a Christian and a long-standing member of Double Springs Baptist church. To know Joe was to know a true friend. His legacy will certainly live on through those who loved him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Opal Graham; wife of 40 years, Ruby Carlene Graham; sister, Evelyn Holt; daughter, Stacy Jolene Graham; and son, Ernie Hall. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma Graham; daughters, Teresa Hall, and Mary Ellen Grills and her husband Rick; grandchildren, Deanna Hall, Rachel Hall, Sarah Catherman, Benji Leonard, Kelsey Leonard, Kimberly Church, Sam Hall, Kandise Ness; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren; brother, Danny Ray Graham and wife Kathy Ann; sister, Virginia Ann Laster and husband Bobby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Waller officiating
An additional service and burial will be held at a later date in Linden, TN.
The family would like to send special thanks to Krista Blalock, Bridgett Fields, and Josh Ragan for their love and care.
