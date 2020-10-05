KINGSPORT - Clayton O. Hall, 86, of Kingsport, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Orchard View Health & Rehabilitation after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, where he resided all of his life, Clayton was a graduate of Sullivan High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He retired from AFG Industries in 1986 after 36 years of service. Clayton was a member of Rock Springs United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Hall; twin brother, Tommy Hall; nephew, Thomas Hall; and brother-in-law, Allen Compton.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kaylor Hall of the home; son, Jeffrey Hall and wife, Lisa of Johnson City; stepson, Terry Kaylor of Kingsport; grandson, Nathan Hall and wife Meghan; great-grandson, Mason Ray Hall; sister, Lotus Jean Hall Compton of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Eddie Cleek and Tommy Carter.
It was Clayton’s wishes to be cremated. At this time there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 227 Church View Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664, or to Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Dr., Gray, TN 37615.