KINGSPORT - Claudio Carlin, 91, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Born in Umago Istria, Italy, he immigrated to the U.S. and resided in Kingsport since 1956. He was founder of Custom Floors by Carlin, from which he retired in 2008 at the age of 78. His artistic skills adorn many homes in the tri-cities area. His passion for soccer “the beautiful game” started with his playing days in Trieste, Italy. Claudio is often referred to as Kingsport’s Godfather of Soccer. He was instrumental in the establishment of the sport for the area’s youth and the organization of Kingsport Youth Soccer Association. Claudio coached at many levels, from youth instructional to college. He was dedicated to two successful KYSA travel teams known as Cosmos. Claudio was recognized for his efforts with two Paul Harris Fellow Awards by local Rotary Club. He was one of the two original inductees into Tennessee State Soccer Association Hall of Fame. Claudio was an active member of Lynn Garden Optimist Club and St. Dominic’s Men’s Club.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maria Tinolli Carlin; children, Angela Davenport (Gary), Anna Farmer (Terry), Alex Carlin (Linda), and Andria Ball (Aaron DeMeyers); grandchildren, Eric Davenport (Cacie), Brandy Farmer, Cody Ball (Kala), and Amber DeGreen (Ben); step-granddaughter, Keema Smith; great-grandchildren, Campbell, Carlin and Caroline Davenport, Noah Williams, Jonah Overbay, and Rhiley Ball; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church.
The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Church, 2517 J.B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
