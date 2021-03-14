Claudia Sands Mar 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claudia Sands, 69, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sands family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Claudia Sands Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.