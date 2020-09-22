Claudia Munsey Lowe was born March 29, 1931, and passed away on September 20, 2020, at Madison House Assisted Living where she was loved and cared for by the good staff.
She was a hostess at Kingsport’s Allendale Mansion for many years. Her husband, Homer, (a WW2 veteran) died 21 years ago. She grew up in a large family of 8 brothers & a sister who died in infancy. Her beloved parents, Albert & Elizabeth Munsey were hard working tenant farmers who eventually owned their own farm in Greene county. Over the years their families enjoyed getting together building rich memories.
She is survived by one brother, Otis Munsey, of Rogersville & her sons; Ron Lowe and wife Jo Ann, Mike Lowe and wife Myra; daughter, Brenda Roache (all of Kingsport); seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, & a host of nieces & nephews spread across the country.
She was an active part of Kingsport Community Church where her son, Ron, served as senior pastor before retiring 2 years ago. We will miss her beautiful presence that brought us joy & love. We look forward to the Blessed Hope in Christ in the life to come.
Private graveside will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Lowe family.