ROSE HILL, VA - Claudia Mae Nida, 78, of Rose Hill, VA, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital, in Norton, VA.
Claudia was born, November 28, 1943, to the late Cecil and Stella Wilson Lowe. She enjoyed her time with the farm taking care of the cattle, tobacco, gardening and hay. She was a member of the Rose Dale Missionary Baptist Church in Rose Hill, VA. Claudia cooked at Lee Regional Hospital for over 25 years.
Along with her parents, & her husband Bill E. Nida, Claudia is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lowe and her sister, Lillian Poore.
Claudia is survived by her children, Dr. Maurice Nida of Big Stone Gap, VA, Melissa Nida, of Rose Hill, VA and Bo Nida and wife Gloria of Rose Hill, VA; grandchildren, Micah Nida of Big Stone Gap, VA, Allen McMurray of Ewing, VA, Nick McMurray and wife Holly of Tazewell, TN and Cody Nida of Flatwoods, VA; great-grandchildren, Oden McMurray, Lilly McMurray, Skylar McMurray, Chevelle McMurray, and Raylee Mae Nida; Sister-in-laws, Belva Young of Sticklyville, VA, and Patty Minor of Shelbyville, KY; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rose Dale Missionary Baptist Church, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Her Graveside service will follow in the Wilson Cemetery with John Britton officiating.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Claudia Mae Nida.