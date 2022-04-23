CHURCH HILL – Claudia Beatrice Stubblefield Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab following an extended illness. Born in Eidson, TN, she had lived most of her life in Church Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clawson, her parents, Raymond and Grace Minor Stubblefield and her eight siblings.
Claudia is survived by her daughter, Donna Collins; sons, Allen Clawson (Diana) and Pat Clawson (Jackie); grandchildren, Stephanie Marsh (John Reed), Ryan Toronjo, Jacob Clawson, Molly Clawson, Jeffrey Clawson (Joetta), Elizabeth Clawson, Casey Lingerfelt (Sarah) and Rachel Lingerfelt (Mikey Smith) ; 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Monday, April 25, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Wayne Begley officiating. Music will be provided by Cause One.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
