CHURCH HILL - Claudia Beatrice Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.

Recommended Videos

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video