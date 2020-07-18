BIG STONE GAP, VA – Claudette Collins Fields (Mom, Memaw), danced like King David into the presence of the Lord from her home on July 16, 2020. She was a devout Christian of the Pentecostal faith. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Delano Fields, her parents, Claude Collins & Rev. Cora Mooney Collins, a son Jeffrey Wayne “Homer” Fields, several sisters and brothers and a granddaughter Angel Harvey.
She is survived by her children, Jackie and Melita Fields of Norton, VA, Frankie and Bill Barnette of Wise, VA, Barbara and Jeffery Harvey of Coeburn, VA, Carlos “Pedro” and Becky Fields of Wise, VA; Amy Fields of Big Stone Gap, VA; daughter-in-law, Darlene Fields, Ohio; grandchildren Jennifer Harvey, Jeanna Fields, Jacob Fields, Josh Barnette, Todd Fields, Steven Harvey, Abram Fields, Jeffery Fields, Crystal Calhoun, Lily Grace Fields, Destiny Harvey and Jasmine Harvey; several great and great greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews; and friend, Fernando (Nando).
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Sloce and Rev. Ronnie Collins officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or by mail at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105