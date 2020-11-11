KINGSPORT – Claude Wallace “Coach” Ketron, Jr., passed away on November 10, 2020. Born in Kingsport, Tennessee in 1934, Ketron was a lifelong educator, coach and teacher in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Central Florida. In 1958, he won the East Tennessee Golden Gloves Championship. He was a Sergeant in the Army Reserves. Ketron served as a Sullivan County Commissioner and ran for a Tennessee State Senate position. After serving 34 years in education, he retired as Sullivan County Superintendent of Schools in 1993 to spend more time with his family and have time to play more golf with his golfing buddies.
His past football and baseball players would describe Coach Ketron as being instrumental in turning young boys into young men. He worked them very hard and would accept nothing less than the best they could offer.
Ketron graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He furthered his education graduating from the University of Mississippi in 1965 with a Master of Education, then received his Specialist in Education Degree from East Tennessee State University.
He was an active member of the Kingsport Community Church including serving as Board of Elders, Sunday School Superintendent and Lead Usher. Mr. Ketron was a member of the Kingsport Lions Club and the West Kingsport Optimist Club, in which he received the “Optimist of the Year Award.” He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Dobyns-Bennett High School and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport. He served on the Board of Directors for Warner University for 15 years. He also served on other Board of Directors. In 1989, he received the Key to the City of Kingsport for his outstanding leadership. He was Northeast Tennessee Baseball Coach of the Year for two years. He was an avid Cub fan since his youth.
Ketron was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta Lee and Claude Wallace Ketron, Sr., brother Wayne Ketron and sister Norma Peters. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Nina Arnold Ketron, sons Wally and Phil, and daughter Gina Williams. daughter-in-laws Brenda and Laura and son-in-law Rob Williams, grandchildren Aaron and Ryan Ketron, Riley and Reiter Williams, Blaine Boles, Somer Keen, Norman Christian and great-grandchild Laken Keen.
Due to COVID a private Graveside Service for the family will be held at East Lawn Chapel of Memories Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, 1 Positive Place, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to one’s favorite charity.
