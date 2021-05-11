KINGSPORT - Claude Swanson Mays Jr. of Kingsport, TN passed away after a brief illness on May 6, 2021 at HVMC. He was a steadfast husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Claude was born in Kingsport, TN to Claude Sr. & Helen Woods Mays on November 25, 1940. He graduated from Lynn View in 1958. He joined the US Air Force after graduation and was honorably discharged from service after four years. After leaving the military he graduated from Steed College, was hired by Tennessee Eastman and worked there until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara, sisters Linda Ramey and Janet Tomlinson, sons Rusty and Sean Mays, daughter Diana Jones & her husband Joe, grandchildren Josh Jones and Kasee Clubb, great grandchild Lila Clubb, and a host of good friends.
Keeping with Claude’s spirit of service his remains have been donated to Restore Life USA of Elizabethton and no public service is planned at this time.