ROGERSVILLE - Claude Kenneth Parrott, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Mr. Parrott will lie in state from 12:00 until 5:00pm Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Larry Parrott and Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. A Masonic service will be conducted prior to the graveside service. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45pm. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.