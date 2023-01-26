KINGSPORT – Claude Hubert Hill, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center unexpectedly after a period of declining health.

Claude was born on August 26, 1953, in Johnson City, TN. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from ETSU. Claude was a US Air Force Veteran and 8th grade science teacher at Mountain City Middle School. Claude later became store manager for Kmart and retired after 25 years. He gave his life to the Lord in 1996 and was a member at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outside in nature. Claude was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

