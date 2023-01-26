KINGSPORT – Claude Hubert Hill, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center unexpectedly after a period of declining health.
Claude was born on August 26, 1953, in Johnson City, TN. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from ETSU. Claude was a US Air Force Veteran and 8th grade science teacher at Mountain City Middle School. Claude later became store manager for Kmart and retired after 25 years. He gave his life to the Lord in 1996 and was a member at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outside in nature. Claude was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Eric Hill, and Daniel Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Mason-Hill; son, Derick Hill (Marissa); stepdaughter, Beth Gasbarri (Eddie); daughter-in-law, Linda M. Hill; grandchildren, Eli Hill, Gracie Hill, Dylan B. Hill, Dakota L. Hill, Zach Gasbarri, and Andrew Gasbarri; great granddaughter Maci Blevins; adopted grandsons, Justin Swecker, Johnnie Swecker, and Bo Hill; adopted granddaughters, Candace Blair, and Kayla Hill; adopted great-grandsons, Jayce Swecker, and River Hill; sisters, Delores Taylor of Johnson City, TN, and Tonya Johnson (Thomas) of Pennington, Alabama.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. He funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dylan White officiating. A military graveside service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be immediate family.