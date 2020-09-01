KINGSPORT - Claude Franklin Hartsock, Jr., 73, of Kingsport, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Nickelsville, VA, and had resided in Kingsport for most of his life. He was a loving and caring husband, Daddy, and Papaw. Claude was an employee of Eastman until retiring. He attended Ridgeview Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason at Lodge 688 and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Sr. and Della Hartsock; sister, Maude Vaughn; and brother, Ralph Hartsock.
Claude is survived by his wife, Patsy Collinsworth Hartsock; children, Penny Gibson and Kevin, Paul “Bo” Hartsock and Kelli, Mandy Hammonds and Ryan, and special friend Jami Kinkead; nine grandchildren, Kayle, Alexandria, Payton, Karsyn, Addelyn, Jaxon, Grace, Ava, and Ella; six sisters, Shirley Price, Judy Hartsock, Linda Hall, Patricia Clark, Polly Lewis, and Phyllis Harter; three brothers, Rev. Guy Hartsock, Fred Hartsock, and Ray Hartsock.
For social distancing, the family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Rd., Church Hill, TN. The funeral service will follow at the church at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Rogers and Pastor Dustin Jessee officiating.
Masonic graveside rites will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Paul “Bo” Hartsock, Kevin Gibson, Ryan Hammonds, Pete Odle, Steve Kilgore, Jeff Gilliam, Elbert Bridwell, and Eddie Salyers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Jackson, Paul Stapleton, Dennis Bellamy, Mag Grisby, Freddit Bussell, Tillman Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Matthew Kinkead.